Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “The Hammer”

About a week ahead of their debut full-length Hope Downs, Melbourne indie rock quartet Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have released “The Hammer,” the album’s closing track. The latest in a string of strong pre-release singles is as driving as the others, but with a surreally elegiac undertone. “Do you ever dream about a patch of dirt?” the second verse asks elliptically, before switching gears to stranger and more vivid reveries: “And about the time the martians attacked, and the tidal wave…”

The band also announced new U.S. tour dates, which run from late August to mid-September. Hope Downs arrives June 15 via Sub Pop. Hear “The Hammer” below and see the dates after that.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever U.S. tour dates

Sat. Aug. 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar Mon.

Aug. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. Aug. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Thu. Aug. 30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Fri. Aug. 31 – Vancouver, [email protected] Fox Cabaret

Sat. Sep. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

Mon. Sep. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Wed. Sep. 5 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Fri. Sep. 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sat. Sep. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Mon. Sep. 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Tue. Sep. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wed. Sep. 12 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère

Thu. Sep. 13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri. Sep. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sat. Sep. 15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Mon. Sep. 17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat