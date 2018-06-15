Rico Nasty is one of the most exciting talents in underground rap music, though her status as just that will hopefully soon be changing. Today brings her new album Nasty, a 14-song release that features Blocboy JB and Lil Gnar. Though she easily shifts between candy-glossed pop-rap—like “Block List,” which made our list of 20 Rap Songs We Loved in 2017—and more hard-edged, teeth-baring bangers, Nasty leans more towards the latter.

The album was led by “Rage,” a serrated headbanger that uses rap’s current fascination with rock music to return it back to the stomp-out days of crunk music. It shares DNA with “Trust Issues,” another one of Nasty’s singles that aims to scrape your skin.

Listen to Nasty below.