News \
Stream Rico Nasty’s New Album Nasty
Rico Nasty is one of the most exciting talents in underground rap music, though her status as just that will hopefully soon be changing. Today brings her new album Nasty, a 14-song release that features Blocboy JB and Lil Gnar. Though she easily shifts between candy-glossed pop-rap—like “Block List,” which made our list of 20 Rap Songs We Loved in 2017—and more hard-edged, teeth-baring bangers, Nasty leans more towards the latter.
The album was led by “Rage,” a serrated headbanger that uses rap’s current fascination with rock music to return it back to the stomp-out days of crunk music. It shares DNA with “Trust Issues,” another one of Nasty’s singles that aims to scrape your skin.
Listen to Nasty below.