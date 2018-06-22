Rick Ross has premiered a new song tonight entitled “Green Gucci Suit,” which features Future. While there’s no confirmation yet, it is presumed that this record will appear on Rick Ross’ planned forthcoming album Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill, a sequel to his first album 2006’s Port of Miami, which was officially announced back in March. Rick Ross was previously hospitalized earlier in the year due to a heart issue after emergency services found him in his Florida home unresponsive. Since then, he’s contributed to Future’s Superfly soundtrack and now looks ready to push forward with his new project. Listen to “Green Gucci Suit” below.