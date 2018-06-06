Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid released his latest song “Can’t Afford It,” which features Pusha T. Fresh off the release of the stellar Daytona and his beef with Drake, Pusha T provides the only real standout moment in a decent but forgettable, moody trap record—though not necessarily for the best reasons. Push’s opening line, “He can’t afford you baby, just abort it,” is arguably just suggesting the aborting of a relationship that isn’t working, but it’s a poor choice of words in light of recent accusations against Rich the Kid, whose estranged wife has alleged domestic violence and being “forced” into multiple abortions in recent divorce filings.

“Can’t Afford It” is the first song from Rich the Kid since releasing his debut album, The World Is Yours, earlier this year. Listen to the song below.