Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid was hospitalized after being attacked and robbed during a home invasion Thursday night, TMZ reports. Rich was reportedly staying at his girlfriend’s home when two masked men broke in demanding cash and jewelry. Sources told the gossip site that Rich tried to fight off the intruders before three more men entered the house with guns. Rich was then assaulted, and the assailants made off with what TMZ described as “significant” amount jewelry and cash. Members of Rich’s crew said the attack appeared to be an inside job. Friday morning, the rapper posted a photo of himself in the hospital on Instagram.

