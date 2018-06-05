rhye - "phoenix" video

Following the release of the “Song For You” video earlier this year, Rhye returns with a gorgeous clip for “Phoenix.” Directed by frontman Mike Milosh and Geneviève, the mellow, wistful groove of “Phoenix” gets a fashionable and artsy video that takes place in a lovely modern home in the middle of the woods. It’s in that home that a group of women flourish in luxurious outfits and extravagant settings, dancing their heart out and staring off seriously into the distance. “Phoenix” is the latest from Rhye’s second album, Blood, to get the visual treatment. Watch the new video below.