Real Estate Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Real Estate have announced eight new tour dates in the eastern and southeastern U.S. this September surrounding their appearance at North Carolina’s Hopscotch Music Festival. The new dates follow up a short June tour that found them mostly in the Midwest. Also on the schedule are some previously announced festival appearances in Winnipeg, Canada and in Portugal; the new U.S. dates kick off September 5 in Richmond, Virginia.

Check out the tour artwork and all of Real Estate’s currently announced upcoming tour dates in text format below. Tickets are available via the band’s website.

Real Estate 2018 tour dates
July 6-7 — Winnipeg, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 14 — Oeiras, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
July 14 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
September 5 — Richmond, Virginia @ Capital Ale House
September 6 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Hopscotch Music Festival
September 7 — Asheville, North Carolina @ Grey Eagle
September 9 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Terminal West
September 11 — Baltimore, Maryland @ Ottar
September 12 — Lancaster, Pennsylvania @ Chameleon Club
September 13 — Hudson, New York @ Club Helsinki
September 14 — Burlington, Vermont @ Higher Ground Ballroom

