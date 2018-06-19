News \
Real Estate Announce New U.S. Tour Dates
Real Estate have announced eight new tour dates in the eastern and southeastern U.S. this September surrounding their appearance at North Carolina’s Hopscotch Music Festival. The new dates follow up a short June tour that found them mostly in the Midwest. Also on the schedule are some previously announced festival appearances in Winnipeg, Canada and in Portugal; the new U.S. dates kick off September 5 in Richmond, Virginia.
Check out the tour artwork and all of Real Estate’s currently announced upcoming tour dates in text format below. Tickets are available via the band’s website.
We’re happy to announce we’ve got some more gigs coming up in September. East coast late summer let’s go! Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 AM EDT.
Image by Micah Welner. https://t.co/PC2J17X8Xr pic.twitter.com/qJjvv9ylQZ
— Real Estate, band (@realestateband) June 19, 2018
Real Estate 2018 tour dates
July 6-7 — Winnipeg, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 14 — Oeiras, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
July 14 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
September 5 — Richmond, Virginia @ Capital Ale House
September 6 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Hopscotch Music Festival
September 7 — Asheville, North Carolina @ Grey Eagle
September 9 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Terminal West
September 11 — Baltimore, Maryland @ Ottar
September 12 — Lancaster, Pennsylvania @ Chameleon Club
September 13 — Hudson, New York @ Club Helsinki
September 14 — Burlington, Vermont @ Higher Ground Ballroom