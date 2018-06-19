Real Estate Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Real Estate have announced eight new tour dates in the eastern and southeastern U.S. this September surrounding their appearance at North Carolina’s Hopscotch Music Festival. The new dates follow up a short June tour that found them mostly in the Midwest. Also on the schedule are some previously announced festival appearances in Winnipeg, Canada and in Portugal; the new U.S. dates kick off September 5 in Richmond, Virginia.

Check out the tour artwork and all of Real Estate’s currently announced upcoming tour dates in text format below. Tickets are available via the band’s website.

We’re happy to announce we’ve got some more gigs coming up in September. East coast late summer let’s go! Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 AM EDT.

Image by Micah Welner. https://t.co/PC2J17X8Xr pic.twitter.com/qJjvv9ylQZ — Real Estate, band (@realestateband) June 19, 2018

Real Estate 2018 tour dates

July 6-7 — Winnipeg, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 14 — Oeiras, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival

July 14 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival

September 5 — Richmond, Virginia @ Capital Ale House

September 6 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Hopscotch Music Festival

September 7 — Asheville, North Carolina @ Grey Eagle

September 9 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Terminal West

September 11 — Baltimore, Maryland @ Ottar

September 12 — Lancaster, Pennsylvania @ Chameleon Club

September 13 — Hudson, New York @ Club Helsinki

September 14 — Burlington, Vermont @ Higher Ground Ballroom