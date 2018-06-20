News \
Pusha T Announces Tour
Pusha T has announced a new U.S. tour supporting his recent Kanye-West-produced album Daytona. The 13-date stint includes dates with support from G.O.O.D. Music signees Valee and Sheck Wes. Today, Pusha also released a new version of his video for Daytona’s “If You Know You Know.” Last week, Pusha performed his verse on Twin Shadow’s remix of Alt-J’s “In Cold Blood” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. See the full list of tour dates below.
August 3 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
August 8 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall #*
August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live #*
August 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago #*
August 9 -Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s #*
August 10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
August 12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
August 22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach #
August 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore #
August 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
August 27 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
August 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
September 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
October 13 – Oakland, CA – Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
# with Valee
* with Sheck Wes