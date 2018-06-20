Pusha T Announces Tour

Pusha T has announced a new U.S. tour supporting his recent Kanye-West-produced album Daytona. The 13-date stint includes dates with support from G.O.O.D. Music signees Valee and Sheck Wes. Today, Pusha also released a new version of his video for Daytona’s “If You Know You Know.” Last week, Pusha performed his verse on Twin Shadow’s remix of Alt-J’s “In Cold Blood” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. See the full list of tour dates below.

August 3 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

August 8 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall #*

August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live #*

August 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago #*

August 9 -Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s #*

August 10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

August 12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

August 22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach #

August 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore #

August 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

August 27 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

August 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

September 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

October 13 – Oakland, CA – Middle Harbor Shoreline Park

# with Valee

* with Sheck Wes