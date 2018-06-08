Pusha T Says the Drake Beef Is Over

After a near-unanimous decision that he was the winner of his beef with Drake, Pusha T has said that the feud is over. “These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over,” he said in a Vanity Fair interview. “It’s all over with.”

The two rappers had long-simmering tensions between them that erupted into open hostility when Pusha included a few dismissive lines about Drake and his Cash Money cohort on “Infrared,” the last track on his new album Daytona. Previously, Pusha’s collaborator Kanye West and Drake’s mentor J Prince had also declared the beef squashed, and last night. Yesterday, the Drake-in-blackface photo that was the art for Pusha’s brutal diss track “The Story of Adidon” disappeared from SoundCloud, potentially due to a copyright issue. When asked to elaborate on what we should take away from the saga, Pusha responded ambiguously: “I don’t know what was lost or what was gained.”

Now, Pusha will go back to making clever drug raps, and Drake will go back to utter chart domination. (“For sure,” Pusha answered when the interviewer observed that “it seems like Drake’s going to put out No. 1 records forever.”) Neither man seems much interested in stepping back into the ring. There will be no “Story of Adidon 2,” or whatever response Drake would have come up with. It was fun while it lasted.