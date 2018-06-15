On the heels of last fall’s excellent Relatives in Descent, Detroit post-punks Protomartyr have released an EP recorded with Kelly Deal of the Breeders and Mike Montgomery of Ampline (who themselves have a side project called R.Ring). We’ve already heard the intense “Wheel of Fortune,” with haunting backing vocals from Deal, and the stunning, classically influenced “You Always Win,” which are now joined by the dissonant pop of “Same Face in a Different Mirror” and the short punk blast “Wait.” All four songs are brief but fascinating leaps forward for the band, carrying on from Relatives tracks “A Private Understanding,” “The Chuckler,” and “Night Blooming Cereus” as they increasingly grow to resemble “the National’s angry black sheep cousins from the Midwest,” as Spin’s Andy Cush wrote in his profile of Protomartyr last year.

Orchestral, melodic post-punk is a great fit for the band—hear it for yourself below.