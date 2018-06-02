Watch Sets From Father John Misty, The National, Waxahatchee, & More on the Primavera Sound Livestream

This weekend, Primavera Sound took Barcelona by storm as one of the biggest and best-booked festivals in the world. The 2018 lineup included headlining performances from Björk, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Migos, and Arctic Monkeys, as well as sets from Vince Staples, The War on Drugs, HAIM, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Spiritualized and more.

If you aren’t one of the lucky few who made it to Barcelona for the fest, you can still stream performances from the National, Father John Misty and more from home thanks to the Primavera Sound livestream! Check it out below, and tune in later today for the night’s events. Find the full schedule over on their website.