Playboi Carti has announced a North American tour this summer in support of his recent sophomore outing Die Lit. The tour begins on July 24 in San Francisco before ending in Atlanta on August 17. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10 am EST.

Carti released his latest album after opening for Big Sean on the road back in the spring. He also recently released a video for the Die Lit-single, “R.I.P.” Check out the full tour schedule below.

Playboi Carti Tour dates:

Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

Jul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

Jul 27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Jul 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Aug 2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Aug 3 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Aug 4 – Chicago, IL – Prysm Nightclub

Aug 5 – Chicago, IL – Lollapolooza

Aug 7 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

Aug 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Aug 10 – Providence , RI – The Strand

Aug 11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Aug 12 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Aug 15 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVA

Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle