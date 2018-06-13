News \
Playboi Carti Announces Summer Tour
Playboi Carti has announced a North American tour this summer in support of his recent sophomore outing Die Lit. The tour begins on July 24 in San Francisco before ending in Atlanta on August 17. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10 am EST.
Carti released his latest album after opening for Big Sean on the road back in the spring. He also recently released a video for the Die Lit-single, “R.I.P.” Check out the full tour schedule below.
Playboi Carti Tour dates:
Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre
Jul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
Jul 27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Jul 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Aug 2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Aug 3 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Aug 4 – Chicago, IL – Prysm Nightclub
Aug 5 – Chicago, IL – Lollapolooza
Aug 7 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater
Aug 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Aug 10 – Providence , RI – The Strand
Aug 11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Aug 12 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Aug 15 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVA
Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle