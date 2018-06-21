Playboi Carti & DP Beats – “Check”

The young trap producer DP Beats is known for his eclectic, triumphant production for artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Chief Keef. The producer’s new track, “Check,” has him partnering with Playboi Carti, whose Die Lit was released last month. The new song is a victorious, bass-heavy ode to cash and it is full of what a fan might expect from Carti: ad-libs interspersed with occasional rapping.

Playboi Carti is also gearing up for a new tour that starts later this summer. Listen to the track below.