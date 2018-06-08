Perfume Genius’s Mike Hadreas has released Reshaped, a six-track companion EP remixing songs from his great 2017 album No Shape. The contributing remixers include rising New York producer mmph, who’s worked with serpentwithfeet; U.K. producer and solo artist Mura Masa; U.K. producer/DJ Jam City, who’s worked with Kelela; Hyperdub solo artist Laurel Halo; singer-songwriter and record producer Blake Mills; and relatively new Brooklyn-based pop artist King Princess. Notably, Mills also produced the original studio version of No Shape. Both Mura Masa’s version of “Slip Away” and King Princess’s version of “Run Me Through” were released as advance singles.

Hadreas has toured fairly extensively behind No Shape. Tonight, he’ll open for Belle and Sebastian in New York City, and his remaining tour dates this year include appearances alongside Bon Iver and Florence + the Machine.

Last year, Spin named No Shape one the best albums of 2017. One notable No Shape remix that didn’t make it onto Reshaped: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s version of the song “Wreath.” Stream Reshaped in full below.