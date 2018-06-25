Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner have announced the lineup for their Berlin-based PEOPLE festival, associated with their artist collective of the same name. The August 18 and 19 performances mark the festival’s second year. The huge, 150-plus lineup of artists features the Dessners, Vernon, Feist, Jónsi and Alex Somers of Sigur Rós, Francis and the Lights, Beirut’s Zach Condon, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, Angel Deradoorian, Greg Fox (Liturgy, Ex Hex), Helado Negro, Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), and many more.

The performances in the festival are based on a week of rehearsal the artists have together ahead of time, and are intended to feature newly developed material. According to the festival’s website, there will be no set times announced, and artists will perform and collaborate in unannounced combinations. Vernon and Aaron Dessner recently shared four songs from their collaborative project Big Red Machine via PEOPLE’s exclusive streaming service. Vernon also clarified in an interview last week that the band would be releasing a full album piecemeal this year. Check out the full PEOPLE festival lineup below.