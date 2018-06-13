Eddie Vedder dedicated Pearl Jam’s European tour opener in Amsterdam last night to the late Anthony Bourdain, as well as David and Andy Spade–brother-in-law and husband, respectively, of designer Kate Spade. Both Spade and Bourdain passed away last week. Before launching into a rendition of “Long Road,” Vedder spoke in Dutch, and then said in English: “We dedicate this to Anthony, my friend David, his brother Andrew. They are deep in our hearts tonight and we thank you.” U2 recently paid tribute to Bourdain at a concert at New York City’s Apollo Theater. Read other musicians’ tributes to Bourdain here, and read our remembrance, “Anthony Bourdain’s Houston Visit Recognized the Distinct Americanness of Immigrant Culture,” here. Watch footage of Pearl Jam’s performance below (dedication comes around 2:26):