Paul McCartney has released two new singles from an upcoming album called Egypt Station, as was hinted at by recent social media posts from the former Beatle. Rumors have been circulating since last year about an alleged upcoming Macca album produced by pop wizard songwriter-producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Liam Gallagher, etc.) Now McCartney has formally announced the LP, with 13 out of 14 tracks produced by Kurstin. It’s due out September 7.

Of the album title, which comes from one of his paintings, McCartney said in a statement: “I liked the words Egypt Station. It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make. Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

This is McCartney’s first solo album since 2013’s NEW. The two singles, “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me,” are a wistful, mid-tempo piano rocker and a more blown-out, gutbucket guitar jam, respectively. “Come On To Me” is where you should go if you’re into Paul Screamy Rock Voice, robust horn sections, and classic McCartney-style wordless refrains. According to a press release, other song titles on Egypt Station include “Happy With You,” “People Want Peace,” and “Despite Repeated Warnings.”

Listen to both singles, and check out the Egypt Station cover art, below.