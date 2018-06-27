Gaten Matarazzo a.k.a Dustin from Stranger Things joined Paramore onstage at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center last night for 2007 cult classic “Misery Business.” Earlier this year ,Hayley William tweeted at Matarazzo’s band Work in Progress after watching their cover of the song and invited them to crash a show at anytime. It was a family affair as the 15-year-old’s band consisting of his brother and sister – Carmen and Sabrina – came onstage to join in the head banging.

Matarazzo joins Finn Wolfhard (Calpurnia) and Joe Kerry (Post Animal) in Stranger Things stars to double as musicians. The latter two released albums with their bands earlier this year. A third season of the Netflix sci-fi series was confirmed last year with hefty raises for the cast, so if music doesn’t work out the huge pay increase should hold them over for a while.

Watch video of the performance below.