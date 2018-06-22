Continuing a recent string of Nine Inch Nails releases, Trent Reznor ’s long running industrial rock project has unveiled a new album titled Bad Witch. Originally planned as part of a trilogy with 2016’s Not the Actual Events and 2017’s Add Violence, Reznor and company instead decided to embark on a full album, rather than the planned third EP.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Reznor described how internal and external anxieties became an impetus for new music: “I think I know who I am now, the chaos feels behind me, there’s family life and stability. It was me daring myself to say: ‘What if all that was bullshit? And what I really am is an addict in remission that can’t wait to light a match to the whole thing?’” He’s also been forthright in his political opinions recently, telling the New York Times, “What Donald Trump is doing is concerning and infuriating — and it’s not the conservative agenda, it’s not a question of religious preference, it’s not a question of should government be big or small. I don’t have any problem with those topics. But the disregard for decency and truth and civility is what’s really disheartening.”

We’ve already heard Bad Witch’s Blackstar-inspired “God Break Down the Door,” as well as the live debut of the jittery “Ahead of Ourselves.” Stream the full album below—despite the six-track length this is a full-length album, and suggesting otherwise will make Reznor (or someone widely believed to be him on Nine Inch Nails message boards) very angry.