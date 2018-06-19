Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a new four-song live EP entitled Distant Sky – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen. The release, due out September 28, is associated with the recent live film of the same title, which was released in theaters for just one day in April. It features live versions of tracks “Jubilee Street,” “Distant Sky,” “From Her To Eternity,” and “The Mercy Seat” recorded in October 2017 at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena. Watch a newly posted clip from the film below. You can preorder the Distant Sky EP on 12″ vinyl or digitally on July 9.