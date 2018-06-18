New Order have announced a short run of North American tour dates later this summer and fall. The half-dozen shows find the group visiting a couple smaller summer festivals and out-of-the-way destinations, including two concerts in Hawaii, as well as a brief detour to Toronto, Canada.

Last year, New Order released a live album, NOMC15, to follow 2015’s studio release Music Complete. They also reached a legal settlement with former bassist Peter Hook, who’s not part of the reunited lineup, over royalty payments and use of the band name and branding. Tickets to New Order’s newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, June 22. See the dates below.

New Order 2018 U.S. tour dates

August 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

August 25 – Cleveland, OH @ InCuya Music Festival

August 28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 29 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

October 3 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center – Castle Theater

October 5 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena