Nas Announces Listening Party for His New Album in Queens
Nas will reportedly be holding a launch event for his new album, which is entirely produced by Kanye West, tonight (June 14) in Queens, NY. The “album listening event” was announced on Twitter by Rap Radar founder and veteran hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson. According to past announcements from West, Nas’ album is scheduled to drop on Friday. On Tuesday, West tweeted what looked like a prospective track list for the project. There is no specific word about location for the Queens listening event, or whether it will be streamed online like the listening events for Kanye West’s ye or West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts.
