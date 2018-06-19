The Mountain Goats – “Song for Sasha Banks”

The Mountain Goats have delivered on a promise made in 2015 to write a song for iconic WWE wrestler Sasha Banks. Banks tweeted “Where’s my song @mountain_goats” following the release of their 2015 album Beat the Champ, which was themed around John Darnielle’s wrestling fandom. Darnielle responded to Banks’s tweet by clarifying that Beat the Champ was based on wrestling from the “old territories days” but that he would write a “Song for Sasha Banks.” Today, that song is here. Darnielle said in his Twitter post: “We here in the @mountain_goats acknowledge @SashaBanksWWE as the Boss and we know no road worth traveling doesn’t have some bumps.” He clarified that he had written the song this past week. Listen to the song below.

We here in the @mountain_goats acknowledge @SashaBanksWWE as the Boss and we know no road worth traveling doesn’t have some bumps and we promised her this song several years back and I wrote it last week and here it is https://t.co/FZApRe6p1m — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 18, 2018