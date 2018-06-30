Moog Urges Patrons to Call Representatives Over Rising Trump Tariffs

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced plans to impose new tariffs on imported goods like steel and aluminum, with an additional 25% tariff increase on electronic manufacturing components from China. While Trump has responded to complaints from companies like Harley-Davidson who say they plan to begin moving parts of their production process overseas, now North Carolina synth company Moog Music say they may also be in trouble. The synth company has issued a statement addressing how the tariffs will hurt their business, urging synth fans to call their representatives and ask for the tariffs to be reconsidered before going into effect this July 6.

“These tariffs will immediately and drastically increase the cost of building our instruments, and have the very real potential of forcing us to lay off workers and could (in a worst case scenario) require us to move some, if not all, of our manufacturing overseas,” the statement reads. “We ask that you will support us by imploring our elected officials to recognize that these tariffs are seriously harmful to American businesses like Moog.” Read their full statement on the company’s website.