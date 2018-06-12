Moby Is Selling Off His Entire Record Collection for Charity

Moby is selling much or all of his personal record collection, with all proceeds to go to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. The sale, which is taking place through Reverb.com, will feature 12″s Moby uses in DJ sets in the ’80s and ’90s, as well as rare versions of Moby releases, including promos, test pressings, and signed reissues of Play and 18. In April, Moby auctioned hundreds of pieces of musical gear off via Reverb, including synthesizers, guitar, and even a sombrero. The Official Moby Reverb LP Shop is set to launch this Thursday (June 14); watch Moby’s promotional video below.