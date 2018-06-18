Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a posthumous Mobb Deep song via his continuing HamilDrops singles project. The track is pretty standard-issue material from the legendary Queens group, which featured Havoc and the late Prodigy. Since Prodigy’s death in June of last year, several vaulted Mobb Deep recordings have been unearthed, including the Alchemist-produced “Try My Hand,” and the DJ-Absolut-premiered “What You Think” and “Greatness.” The new Mobb Deep track seems to be tied to Hamilton only in that, in both the Mobb Deep song and Miranda’s musical, cannons go boom (see Hamilton’s “Right Hand Man.”) A few years ago, it would be hard to imagine hip-hop ending up with a collaboration like this, but put those thoughts to one side and listen to “Boom Goes the Cannon Below.”

Your June Hamildrop:

Boom Goes The Cannon by @MobbDeep.

Rest in peace, Prodigy. Thank you Havoc.https://t.co/hfPdu0jVbh pic.twitter.com/CgDFFHgnF2 — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 18, 2018