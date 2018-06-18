Miguel Announces North American Tour With dvsn

Miguel has announced a North American tour beginning in August of this year, supporting his War & Leisure album from December of last year. The Ascension tour will feature festival stops at Brooklyn’s Afropunk, Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival, Raleigh’s Hopscotch, Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival, and Las Vegas’s Life is Beautiful Festival. dvsn will open at all tour dates. Presale for the tour begins tomorrow, with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday; check Miguel’s website for more details. Read our 2017 cover story on Miguel here, and check out the full list of dates below.

8/23/18 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavillion

8/24/18 Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

8/25/18 Brooklyn, NY @ AFROPUNK (Brooklyn)

8/26/18 Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

8/28/18 Indianapolis, IN @ Mural Theatre at Old National Centre

8/29/18 Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/31/18 Chicago, IL @North Coast Festival

9/2/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

9/4/18 Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

9/6/18 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/7/18 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

9/8/18 Atlanta, GA @ ONE MusicFest

9/11/18 San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

9/12/18 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

9/14/18 Denver, CO @ Grandoozy

9/16/18 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

9/17/18 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/19/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

9/20/18 San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose University

9/21/18 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

9/22/18 Las Vegas, CA @ Life is Beautiful Festival

9/24/18 Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

9/25/18 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

9/27/18 Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

9/28/18 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater