Migos have dropped off a new video for “Narcos,” from this January’s Culture II. The cinematic clip casts the trio as well-dressed drug traffickers closing a deal at a sunny and heavily guarded Mediterranean-style villa, where a day’s work ends with both a sumptuous banquet dinner and a shootout. 21 Savage and regular Migos producer DJ Durel make guest appearances.

“Narcos” was directed by Quavo, with Joseph Desrosiers listed as co-director. It follows earlier videos for Culture II tracks “MotorSport,” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.” Watch below.