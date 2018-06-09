Watch Microdisney Reunite for First Show in 30 Years

’80s Irish rock band Microdisney performed together for the first time in 30 years last Saturday at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. The band’s last performance was in 1988, the year they broke up. Founding frontmen Cathal Coughlan and Sean O’Hagan led the band through their 1985 hit album The Clock Comes Down The Stairs in full for the sold-out show. They also played some of their greatest hits including “Singer’s Hampstead Home,” “Town To Town,” and “Michael Murphy.” The evening ended with their cover of Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons’ “The Night.” Tonight they’re playing an encore performance at the Barbican Hall in London. Watch videos of last week’s performance below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.