Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Announced

The Michael Jackson estate has announced concrete plans for a Michael Jackson musical, Billboard reports. While no details have been provided, the musical is expected to follow the sprawling, rocky career and life of the global pop star before his death in 2009. The musical is scheduled to debut on Broadway in 2020 and is set to be directed by Christopher Wheeldon, who previously won a Tony award for his musical An American in Paris.

There are also plans to release a book in conjunction with the musical as well as an original soundtrack containing notable records from Jackson over the span of his musical career.