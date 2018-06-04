Made in America 2018 Lineup: Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Meek Mill to Headline

Jay-Z’s 2018 Made in America lineup was announced on Monday and will take place in Philadelphia on September 1 and 2. This year Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Eagles muse Meek Mill are headlining the festival set to take over the Ben Franklin Parkway. Other names on the stacked lineup include Janelle Monáe, Miguel, Diplo, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale today at two p.m. at TIDAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 8 and can be purchased here.