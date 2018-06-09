Stream M. Ward’s New Album What a Wonderful Industry

M. Ward has unveiled a new surprise album called What a Wonderful Industry. The 12-track release includes an appearance from Jim James of My Morning Jacket on two songs: “Miracle Man” and “Bobby.”

“This is a record inspired by people in the industry I have known—heroes and villains in equal measure,” Ward says in a statement included with the album. “There’s some beautiful moments when you travel for a living and I’m grateful for being part of an industry that’s taken me around the world so many times—but you quickly learn there’s a perfectly imperfect balance of cold-blooded and warm-blooded animals in the zoo. This record visits the most memorable characters.”

The songwriter is currently on tour in the American northeast, with dates later this year into the fall. Earlier this year, he performed alongside members of R.E.M. and Sleater-Kinney at a benefit show for longtime R.E.M. touring member Scott McCaughey. Hear M. Ward’s latest album What a Wonderful Industry below.



