Solo artist Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay of the experimental folk group Tuung have released the self-titled debut from their new collaborative project, LUMP. Named for the playful, shaggy-haired creature featured on the album cover, the project explores new territory for Marling, with her usual pastoral folk swapped out for skittering electronics and increasingly adventurous song structures.

Marling released her excellent Semper Femina last year, as well as a cover of Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” for the series finale of U.K. show Peaky Blinders. Tuung is gearing up to release their first album in five years, Songs You Make at Night. You can listen to lead single “ABOP” (short for “A Bloom of Phosphorescence”) over at Stereogum.

So far, we’ve heard LUMP’s slow-burning opener “Late to the Flight”, the 5/4 time signature “May I Be the Light”, and jaunty first single “Curse of the Contemporary.” “Light” and “Contemporary” are accompanied by eccentric music videos starring the aforementioned creature. Watch the video for “May I Be The Light” below, and stream the full project after the video.