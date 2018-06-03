Lorde performed last night at Primavera Sound, and during her set, the songwriter covered Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange track “Lost.” Earlier this year, she covered Ocean’s Blonde song “Solo” at a set in Milwaukee, and in recent months has covered songs from Drake, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West, The 1975, and more. Her most recent album Melodrama dropped last year and was one of our 50 favorite albums of 2017. Watch her cover Frank Ocean’s “Lost” below and catch the rest of this weekend’s Primavera Sound sets on the festival’s livestream available here.

Lorde just performed “Lost” by Frank Ocean at Primavera Sound in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/JPK69hqJxA

— Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) June 2, 2018