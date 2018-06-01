Lily Allen has announced a North American tour this fall, her first outing in four years. Along with the announcement, the British pop star released her new song “Lost My Mind.” The mellow dance track is a sparse, autotune heavy ballad about the end of a relationship and the latest from Allen’s forthcoming album, No Shame, her first since 2014’s Sheezus. “Lost My Mind” is the fourth single from the album, following after the debuts of “Trigger Bang,” “Higher,” and “Three.” No Shame is out next Friday, June 8.

The North American leg of Allen’s upcoming tour kicks off in Santa Ana, California in October. The trek includes shows in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, and a number of other locations, finishing up in Vancouver. Listen to “Lost My Mind” below and see Allen’s full tour schedule, including U.K. dates, below that. US dates are in bold.

Lily Allen 2018 Tour Dates:

06/03 – London, UK @ Mighty Hoopla

06/14 – Neuchatel, CH @ Festi’neuch

06/16 – Ruoms, FR @ Ardeche Aluna Festival

07/27 – Oulu, FI @ Qstock

08/05 – Ronquieres, BE @ Ronquieres Festival

08/11 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

10/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

10/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/21 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD

11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

12/02 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/06 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda Hall

12/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse