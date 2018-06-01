New Music \
Lily Allen Releases New Song “Lost My Mind,” Announces North American Tour
Lily Allen has announced a North American tour this fall, her first outing in four years. Along with the announcement, the British pop star released her new song “Lost My Mind.” The mellow dance track is a sparse, autotune heavy ballad about the end of a relationship and the latest from Allen’s forthcoming album, No Shame, her first since 2014’s Sheezus. “Lost My Mind” is the fourth single from the album, following after the debuts of “Trigger Bang,” “Higher,” and “Three.” No Shame is out next Friday, June 8.
The North American leg of Allen’s upcoming tour kicks off in Santa Ana, California in October. The trek includes shows in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, and a number of other locations, finishing up in Vancouver. Listen to “Lost My Mind” below and see Allen’s full tour schedule, including U.K. dates, below that. US dates are in bold.
Lily Allen 2018 Tour Dates:
06/03 – London, UK @ Mighty Hoopla
06/14 – Neuchatel, CH @ Festi’neuch
06/16 – Ruoms, FR @ Ardeche Aluna Festival
07/27 – Oulu, FI @ Qstock
08/05 – Ronquieres, BE @ Ronquieres Festival
08/11 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters
10/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
10/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/21 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre
10/30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD
11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
11/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
12/02 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/06 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
12/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda Hall
12/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
12/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse