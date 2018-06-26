Lil Yachty & Valee – “Wombo”

Lil Yachty has released a new loose track featuring rising G.O.O.D. Music talent Valee. “Wombo” is produced by CHASETHEMONEY, with whom Valee teamed for their collaborative Vtm tape last year. The herky-jerky trap track, posted by CHASETHEMONEY, does not seem to be associated with an upcoming project by either the rappers or the producer. Lil Yachty released his Lil Boat album this spring, and Valee made his G.O.O.D. Music debut with the GOOD Job, You Found Me EP around the same time. Listen to “Wombo” below.