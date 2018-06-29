Eclectic British duo Let’s Eat Grandma have released their new album I’m All Ears, the follow-up to their 2016 debut I, Gemini. Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton have teased their latest electro-pop odyssey since February, beginning with early singles “Hot Pink” and “It’s Not Just Me,” both co-produced by SOPHIE with childhood friend Faris Badwan of the band the Horrors. The remainder of the album was produced and mixed by David Wrench, who’s worked on music by acts including FKA Twigs, the xx, Goldfrapp, and Sampha. Prior to the album, Let’s Eat Grandma also released the advance singles “Falling Into Me” and “Ava.”

I’m All Ears is out now from Transgressive Records. Stream it below.



