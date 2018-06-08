Led Zeppelin Reunite (for Book)

Led Zeppelin famously got back together for one massive stadium show at London’s O2 Arena in 2007, with John Bonham’s son Jason handling drum duties. And in the ’90s, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page released some acoustic music together as Page And Plant. Otherwise, the surviving members of the band haven’t performed together in the almost four decades since the elder Bonham’s death in 1980. They’ve rarely even been photographed together. Much to Page’s frustration, Plant just doesn’t seem interested in reliving the band’s golden-god glory days.

So it’s noteworthy that Page, Plant, and John Paul Jones have teamed up on a new book called Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin. They even appeared together in a photo — see?

Photo: John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page photographed in May 2018 with their working draft of the book “Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin”. Published in Oct. by @ReelArtPress to celebrate fifty years since the formation of the band. Pre-order here: https://t.co/kMdbJEDy2x pic.twitter.com/3GnYcfMt4p — Led Zeppelin (@ledzeppelin) June 8, 2018

As the tweet explains, the book arrives this year in time for the 50th anniversary of Zeppelin’s formation. Here’s the official description:

Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

The book is out in October for $69.95 via Reel Art Press. Pre-order it here.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.