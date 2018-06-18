Lauryn Hill, otherwise known as Ms. Lauryn Hill, has announced a sprawling roster of special guests for her upcoming The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour. The North American tour kicks off in July and ends in October. Live Nation has made a full schedule of which tour dates will feature which guests, but the full lineup includes Nas, M.I.A., Dave Chappelle, A$AP Rocky, SZA, Santigold, Big Boi, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Talib Kweli,Shabazz Palaces, Kelela, Raury Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley, Bambaata Marley, and more. Hill has also added an additional September 18 concert at the Hollywood Bowl to her previously announced itinerary. The show will feature support from Dave Chappelle and De La Soul. Recently, Hill freestyled over Drake’s “Nice For What,” which samples Hill’s “Ex-Factor,” at a show at New York City’s Apollo Theater. See the full schedule of Miseducation tour guests at Live Nation’s website.