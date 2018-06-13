Laurel Halo has announced Raw Silk Uncut Wood, a new six-track record the Berlin-based electronic musician is dubbing a “mini album.” The title track, out today, is a 10-minute instrumental built on glacial synth pads, cello, and sliding high frequency sounds. It seems like a fair indicator of how the rest of the record might sound, in comparison to her vocal-heavy 2017 album Dust.

According to a press release, Raw Silk Uncut Wood was inspired in part by Halo’s work on the documentary film Possessed. It features cellist Oliver Coates, who also worked on the Possessed score, and percussionist Eli Keszler, who played on Dust and is now a member of Oneohtrix Point Never’s live band. Raw Silk Uncut Wood is out July 13 via the French label Latency. Hear the title track below.