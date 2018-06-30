Before she was Lana Del Rey, Lizzy Grant uploaded a number of demos to MySpace as Sparkle Jump Rope Queen. Though they never saw a proper release, those tracks—titled “Blue Ribbon,” “Elvis,” and “Axl Rose Husband”—had a certain shimmering Southern charm that even then revealed clear aspects of the persona she’d refine on albums Born to Die and Ultraviolence.

Now as part of Eugene Jarecki’s new Elvis Presley documentary The King, Grant has revived her early song “Elvis” to be featured in the film. The documentary finds Jarecki driving across the country in a 1963 Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis, and who else but Lana Del Rey would make the perfect soundtrack for an Americana-twinged, cross-country adventure? Watch a clip of the film below, featuring Grant’s early song “Elvis.”