News \
Kurt Vile Announces Fall Tour
Perhaps in the spirit of the upcoming midterm elections (November 6), Kurt Vile has announced a politically-themed tour. The announcement was accompanied with a tongue-in-cheek press bio about his backing band the Violators “running on their non-partisan platform known as rock n’ roll.”
They’re making “campaign stops” (read: tour dates – Vile is not running for a political position, as far as we know) across North America, beginning in Boston’s House of Blues on November 24 before concluding at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on December 22.
Several dates will feature Jessica Pratt as support. Like Arcade Fire and St. Vincent before him, Vile will donate $1 per ticket sold to the PLUS1 charity.
Check out the full list of dates below:
7/10 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre
7/11 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
7/12 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
7/13 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Music & Arts Festival
7/14 – Chattanooga, TN – Signal
7/15 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine
7/17 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/12 – Hamburg, Denmark – Grünspan
10/13 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
10/14 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
10/15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Bern
10/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
10/18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
10/19 – Munich, Germany – Technikum
10/20 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra
10/21 – Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne
10/22 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo
10/23 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló
10/25 – Lisbon, Spain – Lisboa Ao Vivo
10/26 – Porto, Portugal – Hard Club
10/27 – Bilbao, Spain – BIME Festival
10/28 – Bordeaux, France – Theatre Barbey
10/29 – Paris, France – La Cigale
10/30 – Brussels, Belgium – Autumn Falls @ AB
11/1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
11/2 – Köln, Germany – Kantine
11/5 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
11/6 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/7 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/8 – Bristol, UK – St Philips Gate
11/9 – Birmingham, UK – The Crossing
11/10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
11/11 – Leeds, UK – 02 Academy
11/13 – Glasgow, UK – 02 ABC
11/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
11/15 – Belfast, UK – The Limelight
11/24 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *
11/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *
11/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *
12/3 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *
12/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Jones Assembly *
12/6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater *
12/7 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall *
12/9 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park *
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *
12/12 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre *
12/14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *
12/15 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *
12/16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *
12/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *
12/20 – Madison, WI – Sylvee *
12/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *
12/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *
* with Jessica Pratt