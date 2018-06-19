Kurt Vile Announces Fall Tour

Perhaps in the spirit of the upcoming midterm elections (November 6), Kurt Vile has announced a politically-themed tour. The announcement was accompanied with a tongue-in-cheek press bio about his backing band the Violators “running on their non-partisan platform known as rock n’ roll.”

They’re making “campaign stops” (read: tour dates – Vile is not running for a political position, as far as we know) across North America, beginning in Boston’s House of Blues on November 24 before concluding at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on December 22.

Several dates will feature Jessica Pratt as support. Like Arcade Fire and St. Vincent before him, Vile will donate $1 per ticket sold to the PLUS1 charity.

Check out the full list of dates below:

7/10 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre

7/11 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

7/12 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

7/13 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Music & Arts Festival

7/14 – Chattanooga, TN – Signal

7/15 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine

7/17 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/12 – Hamburg, Denmark – Grünspan

10/13 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

10/14 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

10/15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Bern

10/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

10/18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

10/19 – Munich, Germany – Technikum

10/20 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

10/21 – Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne

10/22 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo

10/23 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló

10/25 – Lisbon, Spain – Lisboa Ao Vivo

10/26 – Porto, Portugal – Hard Club

10/27 – Bilbao, Spain – BIME Festival

10/28 – Bordeaux, France – Theatre Barbey

10/29 – Paris, France – La Cigale

10/30 – Brussels, Belgium – Autumn Falls @ AB

11/1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

11/2 – Köln, Germany – Kantine

11/5 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

11/6 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/7 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/8 – Bristol, UK – St Philips Gate

11/9 – Birmingham, UK – The Crossing

11/10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

11/11 – Leeds, UK – 02 Academy

11/13 – Glasgow, UK – 02 ABC

11/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

11/15 – Belfast, UK – The Limelight

11/24 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

11/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

12/3 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

12/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Jones Assembly *

12/6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

12/7 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall *

12/9 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park *

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

12/12 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre *

12/14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

12/15 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *

12/16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

12/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

12/20 – Madison, WI – Sylvee *

12/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

12/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

* with Jessica Pratt