Personal items once belonging to late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain are set to go on display in Ireland’s Museum of Style Icons on July 19, Reuters reports. The “Growing Up Cobain” exhibit will feature such pieces as the striped sweater Cobain wore in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video, his blue 1965 Dodge Dart, old photographs, and various childhood drawings, among other keepsakes. Cobain’s mother Wendy O’Connor and currently embattled daughter Frances Bean Cobain are set to attend the exhibit’s opening.

“I have always been the most intimately informed of who my father was by my grandmother and aunts,” Frances Bean Cobain told Reuters. “I am so ecstatic that their view of who Kurt was gets to be celebrated with Nirvana fans the world over.”

“The family have this feeling that they are bringing him back home,” Museum owner William Doyle said, referring to Cobain’s Irish heritage.

The exhibit is expected to run until mid-September and will feature some items that have never been shown to the public.

In other Kurt Cobain-related museum news, rate art created by the Nirvana singer were destroyed in a fire while being exhibited in Cobain’s former hometown of Aberdeen, Washington on Saturday.