Problematic Fave Kim Petras has a new song, once again produced by the disgraced Dr. Luke, and we regret to inform you that it’s gorgeous. Titled “Can’t Do Better,” the track follows her song “Heart to Break” from earlier this year, as well as a guest feature on Charli XCX’s latest mixtape Pop 2. The track pairs bubbly synth bass with melismatic vocals from Petras. Listen below.