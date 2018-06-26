Watch Kim Gordon and Beth Ditto in a Clip From Gus Van Sant’s New Film

Director Gus Van Sant has made a new film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, based on the memoir of the cartoonist John Callahan. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Callahan and features performances from Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Sleater-Kinny’s Carrie Brownstein. The movie also includes cameos from Sonic Youth & Body/Head’s Kim Gordon and Gossip’s Beth Ditto. Watch the two share stories during a counseling session in a clip from the film below.