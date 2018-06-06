Kid Cudi has revealed the artwork for his upcoming collaborative album with Kanye West, Kids See Ghosts (or Kids See Ghost, depending on who you ask), which is due out on Friday (June 8). Cudi and West have already announced a listening event for the album in Los Angeles, and teased additional release-related events in Chicago, Miami, and Brooklyn. Cudi confirmed on Twitter that the image he shared was designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who previously designed the cover for West’s Graduation. West also teased Kids See Ghosts with additional concept art from Murakami in April. with See the image below.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018