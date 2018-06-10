Kanye West Earns Eighth No. 1 Album with ye

Kanye West has earned his eight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with ye. As Billboard reports, the Chicago rapper’s latest effort has so far amassed 208,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending June 7. Of that number, 85,000 represent traditional album sales.

Ye is the eighth No. 1 album for Kanye, which includes every album from the musician since 2005’s Late Registration, as well as Watch the Throne, his 2011 collaborative album with Jay-Z. Kanye now follows Jay for the most Billboard-charting rap albums, who still has 14 chart-topping releases. Read our review of the album, which, much like The Life of Pablo in 2016, Kanye still appears to be updating with new lyrics.