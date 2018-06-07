News \
Kanye West Is Selling Physical Copies of ye on CD and Vinyl
Kanye West may never have been content enough to make physical copies of his last album, but that hasn’t stopped him this time. His new album—the arguably sloppier, more-hastily-put-together ye—is now available on vinyl and CD. Options to order the physical copies were just posted to the rapper’s website, both of which come with an instant digital download via email. No word yet if his collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi will make it to physical formats. The rapper is also in the midst of hosting a series of bonfire listening events around the country called “Project Wyoming.” His ninth studio album ye dropped last week.