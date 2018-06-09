News \

Kim Kardashian Commissioned an Original Rick and Morty Song for Kanye’s Birthday: Listen

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

Kanye West had his 41st birthday yesterday, and to mark the occasion, Kim Kardashian West commissioned a pretty unique gift: an original Happy Birthday song written and recorded by the lead characters from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. A known fan of the show, Kanye has previously tweeted about his love for the show, which he calls his favorite. Titled “Kanye’s B-Day Song,” the track finds series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland singing about sneaking into Kanye’s bedroom at night. Earlier this week, Kanye dropped Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative album with Kid Cudi. His ninth solo album ye was released earlier this month.

