Kanye West is no longer involved with Donda’s House, the charity for needy Chicago children he co-founded in 2012, according to documents obtained by the New York Post. The organization was in the news recently, after West’s cofounder and former collaborator Rhymefest claimed that Kanye had “abandoned” the charity, igniting a Twitter spat that briefly involved West’s wife Kim Kardashian.

The Post reports West’s name has not been listed on public filings for Donda’s House for the last two years. Donda’s House, named after West’s late mother Donda West, seeks to provide “access and education from leading experts in the arts, culture & entertainment industry” to Chicago children, according to its website. A recent statement on the site says that Kanye was involved in the early days of Donda’s House, designing its logo and securing a major donation from the Louis Vuitton foundation.

The statement also attempts to distance Donda’s House from Kanye himself. “We ask that as you boycott and protest Kanye West, that you not forget that we are a non-profit organization that like other non-profits needs donations, corporate support and volunteers,” it reads in part. “We do not want your rejection of Kanye West, to be a rejection of Dr. Donda West and the thousands of lives she impacted including her own son.”

The Post also did some digging into the financials of Donda’s House, finding that it brought in $206,023 in 2015, of which it gave $1,000 for one grant and earmarked $35,843 for “unspecified meetings and events.” Donda’s House has also failed to submit its tax filing for 2016, which was due last year, according to the Post. “They are not up to date,” a spokesman for the Illinois Attorney General told the paper.